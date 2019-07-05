Oracle expands Autonomous Data capabilities

Oracle has expanded its Autonomous Database capabilities to help meet the needs of enterprise customers who want to move their most mission-critical workloads to the cloud.

The Oracle Autonomous Database Dedicated service provides customers with the highest levels of security, reliability, and control for any class of database workload.

“Autonomous Database Dedicated enables customers to easily transform from manually-managed independent databases on premises, to a fully-autonomous and isolated private database cloud within the Oracle Public Cloud,” says Juan Loaiza, executive vice-president: mission-critical database technologies at Oracle.

“Our Autonomous Database Dedicated service eliminates the concerns enterprise customers previously had about security, isolation, and operational policies when moving to cloud.”

The Oracle Autonomous Database Dedicated service provides customers with a customisable private database cloud running on dedicated Exadata Infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

It provides an ideal database as a service platform, enabling customers to run databases of any size, scale and criticality.

This architecture delivers a high degree of workload isolation, helping protect each database from both external threats and malicious internal users. The level of security and performance isolation can be tailored to the needs of each database.

The Oracle Autonomous Database Dedicated service also features customisable operational policies, giving customers greater control over database provisioning, software updates, and availability.

Oracle has also announced the availability of a rich set of built-in Autonomous Database developer capabilities, including Oracle Application Express (APEX), Oracle SQL Developer Web, and Oracle REST Data Services so developers can quickly develop and deploy new data-driven applications.

A low-code application development platform, Oracle APEX, enables developers to quickly build scalable and secure enterprise apps with world-class features.

Oracle APEX can be used to import spreadsheets and develop a single source of truth web application in minutes, create compelling reports and data visualisations, or build mission-critical data management applications.

With Oracle APEX preinstalled and preconfigured in Oracle Autonomous Database, developers can start building applications within minutes.

Oracle also announced availability of Oracle SQL Developer Web, a web interface for working with the Oracle Autonomous Database, enabling developers to easily run queries, create tables, and generate schema diagrams.

With native Oracle REST Data Services support, developers can now develop and deploy RESTful services for Oracle Autonomous Database, making it easy to develop modern REST interfaces for relational data.