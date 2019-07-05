Why expats love staying in SA

Quality of life, career progress and the climate are the top reasons cited by people who move to South Africa to work, according to the 12th annual league table by HSBC Expat.

The independent consumer research study into the global views of those who relocate for work provides authoritative insights into these people’s attitudes, behaviours and opinions on the financial, social and family aspects of the markets they live in. This is the twelfth in the series and represents the views of 18 059 people across 163 markets.

The top five countries for expats in the latest league table are Switzerland, Singapore, Canada, Spain and New Zealand. Overall, South Africa was ranked at number 30. South Africa’s ranking has ranged between 35 in 2015 and 27 in 2018. Of the major economies, the US is ranked at 23 this year, with the UK at 27.

The survey showed that 40% of expats living in South Africa named improving quality of life as a reason for moving here, with 23% including career progress and 19% the climate.

Before moving to South Africa, 33% of expats surveyed said they planned to stay for more than 20 years. Since moving, 55% say they plan to stay for more than 20 years.

The reasons for staying longer than intended include quality of life (51%), the climate (36%), having started a relationship locally (30%) and not being willing to leave friends and family made here (27%). Survey participants were able to list more than one reason for choosing to stay.

Thirty-two percent of those who relocated to South Africa for work are over the age of 55, significantly higher than the global average of 22%; and 38% have been in South Africa for more than 20 years while 22% have been here for 11 to 19 years.

The survey also shows that expats in South Africa take part in more voluntary work and participate more in local communities since moving here than those who moved to other countries. Thirty-six percent say they take part in more local community activities compared to the global average of 23%, while 32% say they take part in more voluntary work compared to the global average of 19%.

The latest global league table of best places to live and work saw Switzerland take the top ranking from Singapore after four consecutive years at the top. An improved quality of life and highly competitive salaries, coupled with stunning surroundings, have seen the country take the top spot for the first time, climbing from eighth place last year.

Eighty-two percent of those in Switzerland say they have seen an improvement in their quality of life since moving there. Seventy percent say the surroundings are cleaner and more pleasant than in their home country and 42% feel physically healthier since moving, above the global average of 33%.

John Goddard, head of HSBC Expat comments: “The latest Best Place to Live and Work league table confirms the relative attractiveness of South Africa in terms of quality of life and climate.

“As the world’s leading international bank, we know that there are a range of different factors that are important when people are deciding where to relocate to. Those who moved to and intend to stay in South Africa have made informed choices as our research shows they are also well aware of the country’s issues and challenges.

“A further notable aspect of our research is that people relocating to South Africa are comparatively more socially aware and community-oriented than those relocating to other countries. We see this commitment to making deeper contributions as most encouraging for South Africa.”

Rounding out the top five in the HSBC League Table:

* Second place – Singapore: Singapore is the best destination in the world for those moving with children. With a bilingual education system, which sees all children taught in English while their mother tongues are taught separately, 62% of those who moved there say the schooling system in Singapore is better than in their home country, while 69% laud their children’s ability to learn new languages in the schools.

* Third place – Canada: A consistently high performer, Canada is the second most welcoming country in the world to foreign visitors, behind just Turkey. It is no surprise then, that 80% of respondents in Canada say the quality of life is better there than it was at home, compared to the global average of 65%. This welcoming atmosphere inspires a long-term approach. Seventy-five percent of foreign professionals keep the majority of their wealth in the country, the highest proportion of anywhere in the league table.

* Fourth place – Spain: Up 10 places this year, visitors say Spain’s relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle provides the best quality of life in the world. Few people move to Spain with career progression in mind, but 67% see an improvement to their work life balance after moving there. With a great lifestyle and plenty of time to enjoy it, Spain has come out as the best country in the world for improving mental wellbeing.

* Fifth place – New Zealand: A popular destination when it comes to new experiences away from work, nearly three fifths (57%) of people moved to New Zealand to improve their quality of life and 60% say they have stayed for longer than intended because of the improvement they experienced. In fact, those who move to New Zealand are the most likely to stay in their new country for over 20 years.