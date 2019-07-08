Accelerate your Cisco Small Business sales with Westcon-Comstor new Small Business Portal

The small business (SB) market sector is growing twice as fast as the enterprise and is globally estimated at $7-billion.

As a result, Westcon-Comstor has launched a new Small Business Portal that will help local resellers accelerate their Cisco SB sales and earn rewards with every sale procured.

Part of the Westcon-Comstor SB initiative, the new Cisco portal has an easy to use interface, provides a host of sales resources and amongst others, pairs partners and opportunities to unlock sales.

“Westcon-Comstor is dedicated to delivering solutions that enable the growing SB market and has developed a host of programmes that are specifically tailored to speak to the unique needs of this segment. Our new Cisco SB portal is just one way in which we aim to make it easier for our partners to unlock sales opportunities and accelerate business growth opportunities,” says Louise Taute, Comstor Director at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

The portal is a centralised environment where partners will gain access to resources, product information and tools tailored specifically to the SB. With a fresh approach to the market it also offers instant rewards and prizes, as well as the opportunity for a reseller to win their own Cisco demo kit.

Resources include knowledge sharing and specific sales information around how partners can assist SB customers in embracing their digital transformation goals and the technology, solutions and products they need to deliver.

According to Taute, the power of the portal rests within the fact that is speaks specifically to the needs SBs and provides partners with a knowledge refresh opportunity to ensure they remain relevant in this highly competitive market and that they have access to all the latest SMB solutions from Cisco.

“The portal will integrate with our new SMB end-user portal and will feed qualified leads to registered partners who, as part of their registration, earn access to these leads. We want to make it easier for our customers to sell Cisco and easier for them to do business with Westcon-Comstor as their distributor.

“Once registered partners also gain insight into a host of value-added technical, sales and support services we provide and how they can leverage the skills within Westcon-Comstor to act as an extension of their team when looking to accelerate customer delivery,” ended Taute.

