Commvault and DMP join forces in EMEA

Commvault and DMP, specialists in complete solutions for safe and reliable data management, have entered into a strategic partnership for EMEA. This is a new phase in the partnership between the two organisations, which has been particularly successful in the Netherlands for more than 10 years.

DMP has the highest achievable partner status in sales, pre-sales, professional services and support within the Commvault partner program, demonstrating the exceptionally high level of knowledge of the data management vendor’s solutions. Both parties see that there is a high demand in other European countries, and South Africa, for a knowledge party in the field of data management.

Based on previous successful joint sales and marketing campaigns, Commvault and DMP have agreed to roll them out further in EMEA. These campaigns and events are focused on customer acquisition and the introduction of new solutions to current customers.

The uniform approach of Commvault and DMP, combined with their portfolio of products and services, forms the basis for local offices in EMEA for both parties. Initially, the focus will be on South Africa, Germany and Spain, where both organisations have offices.

Central approach

Based on their successful formula and the Dutch knowledge centre, local sales and technical teams will get to work with this jointly developed blueprint. An assessment will be made for each country to determine how this plan would be adapted to their local needs. In those countries where cooperation has intensified, there are plans to invest in expansion in the areas of sales, support and managed services.

“Over the years, DMP has proven to be a valuable knowledge partner of Commvault at all levels,” says Bruce Park, vice president EMEA channels at Commvault. “Customers are increasingly business-driven and are always looking for solutions that will help them with their business operations.” Clement-John de Leeuw, Partner Business Manager at Commvault adds: “The expertise that Commvault and DMP have in the field of data management in the Netherlands has certainly already proven its worth. We are pleased that we are now also going to join forces in other EMEA countries.”

“The extensive Commvault portfolio of data management solutions, combined with the technical skills, professional services, sales and support from DMP, has proven to be a formula for success in the Netherlands,” says Maurice Pastoor, chief operating officer of DMP. “Not only are we entering into a partnership in EMEA together, but we have developed a structured approach to further integrate the two organisations in other countries, so that the teams in those countries can be more effective and successful. For each country, we are looking at what is needed and adjusting the plan to take advantage of this.”

Eric Evers, chief technology officer of DMP, explains: “Commvault and DMP have been working together structurally for many years and serve active customers worldwide. Both teams are working closely together in both commercial and technical areas, developing campaigns to serve the market. What we have achieved in the various countries will be further intensified. DMP’s managed services based on Commvault software and our Hybrid Cloud, based on our data centres in the various countries, will provide an even better solution for our customers. The EMEA partnership agreement demonstrates our commitment to further intensify cooperation.”