Datacentrix joins SolarWinds partner network

Datacentrix has announced a partnership with IT management software provider SolarWinds.

SolarWinds serves more than 300 000 customers worldwide ranging from small businesses to large enterprises.

“The multi-vendor monitoring solutions for on-premises, cloud, or hybrid deployments are a good strategic fit for Datacentrix,” says Johann Coetzee, MD: commercial at Datacentrix. “Fully scalable SolarWinds solutions help to reduce costs, speed up problem resolutions, and track issues quickly, putting the customer in control of their systems and applications performance.

“The solutions are designed to help IT professionals successfully manage and easily scale their IT environment regardless of size or complexity. A trial version of the SolarWinds solutions is available to download free of charge for customers to experience the performance power and value delivery with zero commitment.”

Datacentrix has successfully completed its first SolarWinds implementation with a large African beverages company across its African operations.