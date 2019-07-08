Developer – .NET (Full Stack)

Developer – .Net (Full Stack) (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.

They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.

Responsibilities:

Receiving notification from Product Owner that modification / fixes are needed on the system.

Developing well-designed, workable, best practice and quality solutions with a low incidence of bugs.

Maintaining and improving unit / integration test coverage as well as system test coverage.

Developing automated tests to prevent issues from re-occurring.

Delivering all tasks and releases on time.

Assisting others with development to deliver their tasks on time.

Skills and Experience:

Matric, Relevant Tertiary Qualification preferred.

Solid experience in Microsoft C# .Net.

Solid experience in writing unit / integration tests using xUnit / NUnit.

Good skills in relational database queries.

Good skills in Object Oriented design (SOLID principles, patterns etc.).

Experience in latest web technology beneficial (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+).

Experience in JavaScript testing frameworks beneficial.

Experience in Git source control beneficial.

Experience in working in an agile development environment.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.

