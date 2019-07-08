Developer – .Net (Full Stack) (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.
They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.
Responsibilities:
- Receiving notification from Product Owner that modification / fixes are needed on the system.
- Developing well-designed, workable, best practice and quality solutions with a low incidence of bugs.
- Maintaining and improving unit / integration test coverage as well as system test coverage.
- Developing automated tests to prevent issues from re-occurring.
- Delivering all tasks and releases on time.
- Assisting others with development to deliver their tasks on time.
Skills and Experience:
- Matric, Relevant Tertiary Qualification preferred.
- Solid experience in Microsoft C# .Net.
- Solid experience in writing unit / integration tests using xUnit / NUnit.
- Good skills in relational database queries.
- Good skills in Object Oriented design (SOLID principles, patterns etc.).
- Experience in latest web technology beneficial (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+).
- Experience in JavaScript testing frameworks beneficial.
- Experience in Git source control beneficial.
- Experience in working in an agile development environment.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)