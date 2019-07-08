Logicalis SA acquires Mars Technologies

Datatec subsidiary Logicalis SA has acquired Mars Technologies, an IT services business, with offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth, Durban and East London employing 76 staff.

Mars Technologies delivers managed IT services ranging from the remote monitoring of networks and servers, managed desktop, anti-virus, cloud backup, and printers, to full outsourcing, targeting small and mid-market enterprises. Software solutions and application development complement the services offering.

With the acquisition, Logicalis’s South African operation strengthens and expands its managed services business in IP telephony, call centre, cloud, managed desktop, Networks and IT solutions to its local and international customers over the combined portfolio.

Jens Montanana, CEO of Datatec, comments: “With the acquisition, the Logicalis South African operation strengthens and expands its managed services offering to better serve our corporate customers and deliver new services to existing customers from both companies.”