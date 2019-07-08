Senior Test Analyst

To manage the outcomes for all assigned testing tasks to achieve integrated end to end testing of an application/ technology/ solution and define the testing approach. Ideal candidates will have unit trust industry knowledge and have no less than 2 years test analyst experience in a similar environment and be ISEB or ISTQB qualified / practitioner.
Cape Town based.
EE role. This role is open to suitably qualified Employment Equity candidates aligned with our client’s employment equity requirements for this role.
The role in a nutshell: to manage assigned testing tasks, covering and achieving integrated end-to-end testing of their technologies / applications etc. ensuring solutions and defined testing approaches are met. Additional info available on application.
Qualifications and experience required:
– Minimum of a National Diploma + necessary ISEB test practitioner / or ISTQB advanced level certificate or ISTQB foundation or equivalent.
– Must have a minimum of 5 years testing experience, with a minimum of 2 years test analyst experience
– Ideal candidates will have unit trust industry domain knowledge
– Some ideal Technologies experience sought:
– JIRA
– Confluence
– Bitbucket
– Jenkins
– Selenium
– Microstrategy
– Excel, Word, Powerpoint
– Microsoft SQL
