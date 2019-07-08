Senior Test Analyst

To manage the outcomes for all assigned testing tasks to achieve integrated end to end testing of an application/ technology/ solution and define the testing approach. Ideal candidates will have unit trust industry knowledge and have no less than 2 years test analyst experience in a similar environment and be ISEB or ISTQB qualified / practitioner.

Cape Town based.

EE role. This role is open to suitably qualified Employment Equity candidates aligned with our client’s employment equity requirements for this role.

The role in a nutshell: to manage assigned testing tasks, covering and achieving integrated end-to-end testing of their technologies / applications etc. ensuring solutions and defined testing approaches are met. Additional info available on application.

Qualifications and experience required:

– Minimum of a National Diploma + necessary ISEB test practitioner / or ISTQB advanced level certificate or ISTQB foundation or equivalent.

– Must have a minimum of 5 years testing experience, with a minimum of 2 years test analyst experience

– Ideal candidates will have unit trust industry domain knowledge

– Some ideal Technologies experience sought:

– JIRA

– Confluence

– Bitbucket

– Jenkins

– Selenium

– Microstrategy

– Excel, Word, Powerpoint

– Microsoft SQL

