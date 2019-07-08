Software Developer

Our client an innovative company that provides business solutions based on Information Technology , is currently looking to employ a Software Developer to join enthusiastic team. The applicant must have previous work experience and a tertiary qualification.Basic experience needed:

VB.Net or C#

ASP.Net

SQL Databases

Any experience with Syspro will be advantageous

Key performance areas:

Neat and Presentable

Exceptional communication and admin skills

Ability to operate independently as well as working in a team

Good time management skills

Strong reporting skills

Driver’s license and a minimum of two years relevant working experience is essential with contactable references. Own transport required. Salary negotiable based on experience.Should you apply for an advertised vacancy, kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within 2 weeks of application.

