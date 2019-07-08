Software Tester

A vacancy exists at our campus in Westlake Business Park (Westlake, Cape Town) for a software tester. The primary focus of this position is the development and application of appropriate tests to ensure that AAGroup software related products and services are fault free and meet specified requirements.

Reporting to the IT Project Manager, you are a self-driven individual with a proven track record in software testing.

As software tester you will be responsible for:

– Understanding the functional specification

– Translating the specification into appropriate system test cases

– Writing and running test programs and test cases

– Identifying inconsistencies/bugs and their cause

– Managing the bug repair process – in conjunction with the developer

– Signing off test cases

– Working with large volumes of data through calculations

– Recording time and billing

– Identifying, understanding and applying new technology and trends when developing test cases

Skills required:

– A BSc degree or relevant IT diploma

– Two to five years software testing experience

– Experience in setting up test cases and test automation

– A strong understanding of the IT development environment

– A sound knowledge of different programming languages

– Technical ability in: SQL; Object Orientated Languages

Personal skills/attributes:

– Able to deal with internal and external client pressures

– Analytical ability

– Attention to detail

– Customer service excellence

– High performance approach

– Planning and organising skills

– Quality focus

– Team player

Applications: https://awards.jb.skillsmapafrica.com/

Learn more/Apply for this position