Solution to E-toll impasse sought

Government stakeholders have been asked to submit proposals for overcoming the Gauteng E-toll impasse to Cabinet by the end of August.

The presidency has issued a statement explaining that, while the user-pay principle remains a policy of government, the electronic tolling system as part of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Plan (GFIP) presents challenges in its current form.

According to the statement the President Cyril Ramaphosa expects that the consultations within government over the coming weeks will produce workable outcomes.

He has mandated Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula ,working with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng Premier David Makhura, to submit to Cabinet a solution to the impasse around electronic tolling on Gauteng freeways.

The presidency states that the President has noted, and finds extremely unfortunate and deeply regrettable, recent public exchanges between Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and the Gauteng Provincial Government on this matter.

He says such exchanges on social media are unbecoming of their high offices and fail to provide the leadership required in this instance.