SUSE Manager 4 makes IT transformation cost-effective

As more enterprises make the transformation to a more agile infrastructure leveraging hybrid and multi-cloud, the need for simplified, centralised infrastructure management continues to grow.

SUSE has announced the availability of SUSE Manager 4 and SUSE Manager for Retail 4 open source infrastructure management solutions. They help enterprise DevOps and IT operations teams reduce complexity and regain control of IT assets no matter where they are, increase efficiency while meeting security policies, and optimise operations via automation to reduce costs.

“As SUSE helps enterprise customers transform to software-defined infrastructure so they can continue to innovate, compete and grow in today’s markets, we also provide the tools they need to efficiently manage and operate their mixed environments,” says Daniel Nelson, SUSE vice-president of products and solutions.

“SUSE Manager manages physical, virtual and containerised systems across edge, core and cloud environments, all from a single centralised console. It’s part of the IT transformation that lowers costs, reduces complexity and boosts business agility.”

As a key component of a software-defined infrastructure, SUSE Manager 4 allows customers to:

* Reduce costs and simplify management with enhanced content lifecycle management that makes it easier to move and manage packages throughout the DevOps cycle. Salt-based virtual machine management allows near real-time management of hundreds of servers.

* Increase availability and visibility with expanded monitoring and alerting capabilities built on the next-generation Prometheus-based monitoring stack. This enables customers to easily identify and resolve issues.

* Reduce complexity and regain control of complex heterogeneous IT environments with expanded operating system support and new SAP HANA deployment capabilities. They make it easier than ever to install and configure SAP HANA.

Mary Johnston Turner, research vice-president for cloud management at IDC, says: “Enterprises value the access to innovation provided by open source technologies such as Linux.

“Organisations that rely on multiple Linux distributions often face numerous management challenges as the complexity and scale of their enterprise environments increase. Consistent, automated configuration compliance and control is particularly important for maintaining the levels of performance and security demanded by mission-critical applications that serve large numbers of end users.”

SUSE Manager for Retail delivers open source infrastructure management that is optimised and tailored specifically for the retail industry. From mainframe and HPC clusters, bare metal servers, VMs, and containers to point-of-service and point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, and self-service and reverse-vending systems, SUSE Manager for Retail helps reduce costs, optimise operations and ensure compliance across retail IT infrastructure.