ENVIRONMENT: If you enjoy the challenge of finding innovative solutions to design issues, then a fast-paced tech company wants you as their next Frontend Developer. You will utilize cutting-edge web-based technologies to develop effective user interfaces for products ensuring applications are more visually appealing while enhancing usability. Your tech toolset must include the following: HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, PHP, MySQL, Ember, Angular, React / Vue, Bootstrap, Tailwind CSS, Material Design, Sass, LESS, NPM, Composer Webpack, Grunt, Gulp and a good understanding of OOP. DUTIES: Implement responsible web design principles to ensure usability across all interfaces.

Review app and feature coding and plan future upgrades with the development team.

Assist in the development of applications and features.

Analyse, maintain and enhance existing functionality and troubleshoot issues.

Source / develop appropriate solutions to problems.

Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs.

Promote new technologies and share knowledge within the team.

Recommend improvements to development processes.

Contribute to implementation plans and assist in rollout. REQUIREMENTS: Web based development knowledge and experience.

Good understanding of and experience with OOP.

Understanding of database principles (design, implementation, and management).

Proficient in HTML5, CSS and JavaScript.

Familiar with PHP and MySQL.

Modern JavaScript frameworks (like Ember, Angular, React