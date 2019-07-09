Frontend Developer

Jul 9, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

If you enjoy the challenge of finding innovative solutions to design issues, then a fast-paced tech company wants you as their next Frontend Developer. You will utilize cutting-edge web-based technologies to develop effective user interfaces for products ensuring applications are more visually appealing while enhancing usability. Your tech toolset must include the following: HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, PHP, MySQL, Ember, Angular, React / Vue, Bootstrap, Tailwind CSS, Material Design, Sass, LESS, NPM, Composer Webpack, Grunt, Gulp and a good understanding of OOP.

DUTIES:

  • Implement responsible web design principles to ensure usability across all interfaces.
  • Review app and feature coding and plan future upgrades with the development team.
  • Assist in the development of applications and features.
  • Analyse, maintain and enhance existing functionality and troubleshoot issues.
  • Source / develop appropriate solutions to problems.
  • Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs.
  • Promote new technologies and share knowledge within the team.
  • Recommend improvements to development processes.
  • Contribute to implementation plans and assist in rollout.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Web based development knowledge and experience.
  • Good understanding of and experience with OOP.
  • Understanding of database principles (design, implementation, and management).
  • Proficient in HTML5, CSS and JavaScript.
  • Familiar with PHP and MySQL.
  • Modern JavaScript frameworks (like Ember, Angular, React

