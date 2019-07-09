Frontend Developer
Jul 9, 2019
ENVIRONMENT:
If you enjoy the challenge of finding innovative solutions to design issues, then a fast-paced tech company wants you as their next Frontend Developer. You will utilize cutting-edge web-based technologies to develop effective user interfaces for products ensuring applications are more visually appealing while enhancing usability. Your tech toolset must include the following: HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, PHP, MySQL, Ember, Angular, React / Vue, Bootstrap, Tailwind CSS, Material Design, Sass, LESS, NPM, Composer Webpack, Grunt, Gulp and a good understanding of OOP.
DUTIES:
- Implement responsible web design principles to ensure usability across all interfaces.
- Review app and feature coding and plan future upgrades with the development team.
- Assist in the development of applications and features.
- Analyse, maintain and enhance existing functionality and troubleshoot issues.
- Source / develop appropriate solutions to problems.
- Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs.
- Promote new technologies and share knowledge within the team.
- Recommend improvements to development processes.
- Contribute to implementation plans and assist in rollout.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Web based development knowledge and experience.
- Good understanding of and experience with OOP.
- Understanding of database principles (design, implementation, and management).
- Proficient in HTML5, CSS and JavaScript.
- Familiar with PHP and MySQL.
- Modern JavaScript frameworks (like Ember, Angular, React
