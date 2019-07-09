Fujitsu makes tablets tougher with the Stylistic Q509

Fujitsu has introduced the toughest tablet in the Stylistic family, the Q509.

With military-standard durability and spill- and dust-proof housing, this tablet is made for tough working conditions. Packing a full HD anti-glare display, integrated pen garage, enterprise security features and a high-performance battery into a single device weighing just 620 grams, the Stylistic Q509 is the perfect match for highly mobile users in market sectors such as transportation, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, education and retail.

To maximise productivity throughout the working day, the Fujitsu Tablet Stylistic Q509 provides an extended battery runtime and a full range of data entry options. The 10.1-inch multi-touch IPS display supports Wacom EMR pens with 4K pressure levels, so users can simply add electronic signatures, draw sketches and handwrite digital notes. When not in use, the pen fits snugly into an integrated garage.

For comfortable and ergonomic working while in the office, the Stylistic Q509 transforms into a PC when attached to a keyboard dock, which also features an integrated LAN connector and charging port, and provides a higher charging voltage, so the battery can reach 80 percent in just one hour. Compatible with other Fujitsu tablets, the Stylistic cradle is also common to Stylistic Q73x and Stylistic V727 models, making it an ideal choice for hot desking environments.

Designed to be compliant with the Military Standard MIL-STD-810G, the Stylistic Q509 comes with reinforced corners and a toughened glass display to protect against knocks, spills and bumps. Thanks to a fanless design, it is also resistant to environments with a lot of dust in the air. For use in extreme settings that require additional protection against accidental damage, Fujitsu provides an optional cover, including a hand strap.

Keeping the tablet safe from unauthorized access and data theft, the Q509’s enterprise-grade security features include an integrated fingerprint sensor and a Kensington lock slot. In addition, connectivity via embedded 4G/LTE enables users to work with confidence from virtually everywhere.

Rüdiger Landto, head of client computing devices at Fujitsu EMEIA, says: “Tablets have become essential work tools, but to realize their full potential they must fit user requirements. In an industrial or outdoor setting, all-day reliability means withstanding dust, dirt and spillages.

“We have built a lightweight tablet to cater for all needs – and at the same time, anti-glare touchscreen, pen support and fingerprint security provide maximum user comfort.. The Stylistic Q509 is made for people who work in tough environments, and is a great addition to our extensive portfolio of notebooks and tablets.”