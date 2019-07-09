New Canon Zoemini cameras arrive in SA

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has announced the release of the Canon Zoemini S and Canon Zoemini C all-in-one instant camera printers to the ICT channel.

The Canon Zoemini S and Canon Zoemini C can now shoot and print mini photos on 2×3-inch (5 x 7.6cm) Zink sticky-backed photo paper. The all-in-one printers are compact, light-weight gadgets that share memories instantly.

“The Canon Zoemini S and Zoemini C epitomise true capture and print mobility; integrating both functions into an eye-catching gadget – it keeps trend with today’s quick pace while creating tanctile memories, “says David Ah-Tow, Canon product specialist at DCC.

The Canon Zoemini S features an eight-megapixel camera, is available in rose gold, matte black and pearl white, and supports the free-to-download Canon Mini Print App (iOS/Android). The app allows users to print their images directly from a smart device using Bluetooth, edit from an array of filters and frames and connect with Google Photos and Dropbox.

For those that require a more streamlined gadget, Canon Zoemini C is available without the Canon Mini Print App compatibility and packs a five-megapixel camera, a selfie supporting reflective mirror and a Micro SD card slot. The Zoemini C is available in four eye-catching colours; bubble gum pink, bumblebee yellow, mint green and seaside blue.

Both the Canon Zoemini S and Zoemini C print and refill with ink-free Zink technology which delivers smudge-proof, tear-proof and water-resistant photos and ship standard with 10 sheets of sticky-backed 2×3-inch Zink Printing Paper. Additional paper is available to purchase in packs of 20 or 50.

The Canon Zoemini S and Zoemini C support Windows and Mac OSX: Windows 7 / 8 / 8.1 / 10 and Mac OSX 10.10-10.14.