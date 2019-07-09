Technical Lead (.NET) – CBD, Cape Town

Job Type: Technical Lead (.NET)

Location: Cape Town, CBD

Are you a Software Delveloper that has experience in a range of technologies and looking to take the next step in there career? that is looking to further their career? I am recruiting for an international client that uses their range of products to meet customers needs.

This is a client that provides solutions that are responsible, correct manner that allows for real time updates and a range of features that continuously evolving! The business model is centred around 100% technology so you’ll be making a real different day to day!

A client that has employees that pride themselves on collaborating, as a Technical .NET lead your role will involve…

Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and Client side technologies.

Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers

Providing consistent time-lines and updates on patterns and frameworks

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager

Performing on project schedules

Design understanding

Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies

You must have a technical skill-set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

.NET Core

MVC

ASP.NET

C#

Angular

Knowledge of SQL Server

HTML, Jquery and Java Script

The position offers :

No dress code

Flexible working hours

Incentives!

Work from home day once a week!

Medical Aid!

Free Parking (In the CBD!)

This is an chance to enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

