Technical Lead (.NET) – CBD, Cape Town

Job Type: Technical Lead (.NET)
Location: Cape Town, CBD
Contact Name:
Teleph
Are you a Software Delveloper that has experience in a range of technologies and looking to take the next step in there career? that is looking to further their career? I am recruiting for an international client that uses their range of products to meet customers needs.
This is a client that provides solutions that are responsible, correct manner that allows for real time updates and a range of features that continuously evolving! The business model is centred around 100% technology so you’ll be making a real different day to day!
A client that has employees that pride themselves on collaborating, as a Technical .NET lead your role will involve…
- Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and Client side technologies.
- Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers
- Providing consistent time-lines and updates on patterns and frameworks
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
- Performing on project schedules
- Design understanding
- Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies
You must have a technical skill-set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- .NET Core
- MVC
- ASP.NET
- C#
- Angular
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- HTML, Jquery and Java Script
The position offers :
- No dress code
- Flexible working hours
- Incentives!
- Work from home day once a week!
- Medical Aid!
- Free Parking (In the CBD!)
This is an chance to enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to or call me on
I look forward to speaking!