Africa gets its first AI-driven wireless LAN

What is believed to be the first AI-powered wireless LAN (WLAN) solution in Africa has gone live.

The NEC XON solution is based on technology from Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks company which has been an NEC XON partner for 15 years.

“MIST’s intelligent, cloud-based architecture provides phenomenal opportunities across verticals such as healthcare, enterprise, commercial, and safety and security management,” says Ross Templeton, GM: networking at NEC XON. “The cloud delivery model enables rapid scaling, agility, flexibility, performance, and solid ROI. The solution makes Wi-Fi more predictable, reliable, and measurable, because it is automated, and enables location services using Bluetooth LE.”

The solution also enables NEC XON to provide automated insights across the network stack, which saves time and costs while simultaneously improving network performance.

Juniper Networks added Mist’s next-generation WLAN platform to its existing wired LAN, SD-WAN, and security solutions when it acquired Mist Systems in April 2019. Mist provides enterprise-grade WiFi, BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy or mesh networking) and IoT for personalised, location-based wireless services that do not need battery-powered beacons. It is a pioneering technology in the field of cloud-managed wireless networks powered by AI.

Mist also has the networking industry’s only AI-driven virtual assistant, Marvis, which simplifies wireless troubleshooting and gives peerless visibility and insights into client and network behaviour. It employs patented BLE alongside WiFi and IoT for services, such as indoor wayfinding, proximity notifications, traffic analytics, and tracking assets.

These features are propelling Mist to become the de-facto standard for enterprise networking already used by two of the Fortune 10, seven of the top 40 retailers, one of the world’s top mobile carriers, and one of the world’s largest airlines.

Yarob Sakhnini, GM: emerging markets at Juniper Networks, says: “NEC XON continues to innovate across Africa with Juniper. Mist, combined with the other Juniper solutions like Juniper’s SD-WAN, provides scalable and manageable solutions with zero-touch simplicity. These solutions demonstrate how innovative technology delivers additional revenues and saves costs for customers across Africa.”