ATech Wise Business Solutions is Acronis African distributor

Tech Wise Business Solutions, a supplier of specialist security solutions, has signed a distribution agreement with Acronis Emerging markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Techwise will be supplying the full range of backup, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, storage, and enterprise file sync and share solutions from Acronis across Africa.

“Data is the lifeblood of every business, and in light of today’s ever-growing threat landscape, security has never been more important. With 23 years’ experience in the cyber security industry, we understand the needs of businesses to safeguard their information, and we know that this is becoming harder and harder to do. We pride ourselves on supplying market leading brands, and as a leader cyber protection, Acronis is an ideal addition to our portfolio,” says Imtiyaaz Abrams from Tech Wise Business Solutions.

Acronis uses award-winning AI-based active protection technology, blockchain-based authentication and hybrid-cloud architecture to protect all data in any environment – including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications. The company’s solutions range from specific offerings designed for service providers to those developed for end-user organisations.

Acronis Cloud Storage, for example, provides safe, secure and scalable data protection, disaster recovery, and off-site backup of any data, anywhere, anytime. It is a complete, user-friendly all-in-one backup solution. Acronis Backup proactively prevents downtime, immediately and reliably restoring any piece of data. Acronis’ Backup Cloud protects more than 20 platforms and includes anti-ransomware technology, safeguarding data and systems in any environment – physical or virtualized, on-premises or in the cloud.

“Acronis has a full range of solutions to safeguard all data, apps, and systems. With millions of customers, Acronis has become well-known worldwide as providing the highest quality and most innovative data protection solutions. We are proud to be adding the full Acronis suite to our offering, and are looking forward to growing the Acronis footprint in Africa,” Abrams says.

“Tech Wise Business Solutions has proven expertise in meeting the specific security needs of the African market, and is an excellent choice of distributor for us as we look to expand our African customer base. Together, we will ensure that our local customers can access our world-class solutions easily, with the backing of a full support team,” says Garry Kondakov, CEO of Acronis Emerging Markets.

Acronis Emerging Markets was recently established by Acronis as a master distributor to increase its focus on and accelerate growth in the Latin American and African markets. Acronis Emerging Markets is responsible for the full range of Acronis cyber protection products in these regions, providing local training and support for partners and service providers.