BI Developer (Qlikview)

A leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly curious BI Developer to join our team in Cape Town.
We’re a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity, to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you’re prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.
Your responsibilities will include:
– Designing, developing and testing QlikView models to provide the business with relevant data imported from multiple sources
– Ensuring that the QlikView applications and server processes continue to run and operate in the most efficient manner
– Interacting frequently with business stakeholders to gather requirements for new development projects and translating these into solutions
– Provide operational support, bug fixes, and performance enhancements as part of providing support to QlikView applications and users
– Extracting, validating and analysing data to answer strategic and operational questions posed by the business
– Automating data extraction and report update processes
– Data validation and integrity testing
– Data cleansing and data modelling
– Optimisation of data models
Attributes required:
– Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
– Strong analytical and critical thinking
– Proven track record of delivering high-quality work, in a fast-paced environment
– Focused on getting the job done, but have fun doing so
– Taking Ownership and displaying Accountability in the work required of you
– Have an interest in e-commerce, building a brand and business
– Customer obsession
Qualifications:
– Bachelor’s degree in relevant Engineering, Computer Science or Mathematics field required
– If your education does not include formal computer programming, then some form of programming experience is essential
– Minimum 2 years’ experience using a BI reporting tool (e.g. QlikView, Tableau, Microsoft BI etc.)
– Experience using QlikView is advantageous
– Minimum 2 years SQL experience
– High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models
– Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial