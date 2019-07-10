DVT named Microsoft Gold Partner for data analytics

Software development and related services company DVT has been named a Microsoft Gold Partner for data analytics, supporting its expanded service offerings for business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI), RPA, analytics and cloud-based services.

Karl Fischer, DVT’s executive head for AI, data and analytics, says that leveraging world-class platforms like Microsoft’s Azure allows DVT to derive real benefits and value for its clients, specifically from greater insights and decision-making informed by data.

“DVT is committed to providing the critical services and solutions needed in AI, data and analytics to our customers across South Africa and the UK,” says Fischer.

“The clarity of vision from Microsoft in regard to its platform capabilities helps us establish clear roadmaps for enterprise and mid-size organisations that are looking for agility, capability, scalability and impact from the information they have available to them,” he says. “We are really proud of our team in having achieved Gold Partner status and look forward to the enhanced value that will mean for our clients in partnership with Microsoft.”

Microsoft was placed in the Leaders quadrant in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, a position it has now held for more than 11 consecutive years. The company also provides multiple products for data science and machine learning, including Azure Machine Learning, Azure Data Factory, Azure Stream Analytics, Azure HDInsight, Azure Data Lake and Power BI, and was recognised as a visionary company in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms.

“Our partners are integral to ensuring that the solutions we build have an impact. Our partnership with DVT means that they can leverage our AI, machine learning and data and analytics offering on Azure to improve the already excellent service they deliver to their clients. It is also testament to the fact that Microsoft’s approach to cloud technology provides ubiquitous solutions for businesses who rely on quality,” says Lionel Moyal, Microsoft South Africa’s commercial partner director.

DVT is a Microsoft Power BI domain expert, with experience in data analytics and business intelligence, and a large team of dedicated Power BI specialists across South Africa.

“We partner with our clients to transform their data and analytics experience and to maximise the value of their business data,” says Fischer. “As a Microsoft Gold Partner across all our major technology competencies, we offer a tailored, agile approach and leverage an enterprise platform on which to build better business solutions for today and well into the future.”