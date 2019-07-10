Fujitsu kicks off Search for 2019’s most innovative partner projects

Fujitsu has opened up the nomination process for its latest Select Innovation Awards.

All Select partners are eligible to submit their customer projects that best highlight how they are delivering outstanding value through digital co-creation, enabling organizations to create new value and thrive by effectively applying new digital technologies.

Now in its fifth year, the Select Innovation Awards celebrate those who have become true strategic partners for their customers, helping guide them through their digital transformation journeys. All submissions will be reviewed by an expert panel that will select a shortlist of three outstanding projects that embody the spirit of Fujitsu’s human-centric approach to innovation, creating value for customers by supporting the deployment of digital technologies.

The finalists will be invited to attend the award ceremony at Fujitsu Forum Munich 2019, with included travel and accommodation, and their projects will be featured in video case studies. The winner will receive USD 10,000 in sales development funds to be used for a joint marketing campaign with Fujitsu.

Dave Hazard, vice-president: channel and sales operations at Fujitsu in EMEIA, comments: “Our partners have excelled themselves over the last few years – they have really stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative, transformative projects for their customers. And the way they are supporting them has changed too. Now the majority of our channel partners take on the role of trusted advisors for businesses, helping them navigate the complexity of anything from taking their first steps into the cloud to establishing and managing complex hybrid IT landscapes, integrating advanced business application services or complex security deployments.

“We are looking forward to seeing the results of the hard work they have put into their own transformations and the corresponding value they are bringing to their customers’ businesses.”

The panel of judges are looking for projects that have made a positive impact on a customer’s business through digital co-creation and the deployment of portfolio elements that align with concepts set out in the Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision. For example, the extent to which partners have been able to help businesses extract value from their data to help build and sustain trust, an element central to Fujitsu’s vision to securing a better future.

To enter, partners should complete the nomination form for the project or projects that best illustrate the innovative ways they are leveraging Fujitsu technologies to create positive change for their customers. Only projects that are fully implemented by the date of submission are eligible. The deadline for entries is 10 September, 2019 at 12:00 CET (Central European Time).