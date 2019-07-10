Mid – Snr Python Developer

A dynamic software development company is looking for a Mid – Snr Python Developer who has experience with the Python/Django technology stack, MySQL / PostgreSQL databases, XML/JSON web services, Linux systems (Ubuntu or similar), JavaScript, jQuery, AngularJS or other JS frameworks and Github, BitBucket.

REQUIREMENTS:

Python (Preferably also Django web framework).

MySQL / PostgreSQL databases.

Basic CSS, Sass, Less, Bootstrap.

XML/JSON web services.

Linux systems (Ubuntu or similar).

JavaScript, jQuery, AngularJS or other JS frameworks.

Unit-tests, test driven development.

Github, Bitbucket.

Must reside in Cape Town.

Advantageous:

In possession of relevant Degree/Diploma.

MVC Frameworks, Architecture experience.

IOS and/or Android experience.

