Senior Project Manager

Position Purpose:The successful candidate will be part of a team of project managers who are all responsible for the management of Business and IT projects, ensuring on time quality delivery according to agreed business requirements and parameters.Experience & Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma with 8 to 12 years related experience.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Project Management with ability to apply any methodology or tool suited to the context and nature of the project and environment

At least 10 years’ experience within a financial services company within an IT development environment, that follows agile principles will be an advantage

Relevant tertiary qualifications within the field of Project Management, such as PM Diploma, PM degree,

PRINCE2 qualification or PMP, will be an advantage

Knowledge of and competent in applying project management principles

Knowledge of business products and processes and systems development life cycles

Role/Responsibilities:

Management and administration of IT and Business projects with respect to scope, time lines, resourcing and risks to ensure delivery according to agreed project parameters

Communication of strategic vision, business benefits and value to be gained by achieving the project objectives to project team members and beyond project team, including reporting of project status and risks to all stakeholders

Setting and management of expectations relating to projects

Building and managing relationships with project stakeholders, including internal and external clients, to ensure operational service delivery is maintained and business impact minimised

Planning, co-ordination and facilitation of project work according to agreed priorities

Management of project delivery, progress tracking, project risks and issues management

Management of changes to the agreed project scope and/or time line to preserve business commitments and re-alignment of project objectives with regards to scope and time line in the event of change

Knowledge and Skills:

Service standards and business requirements

Quality, compliance and accreditation

Project planning

Project Management Tools

Reporting and Administration

