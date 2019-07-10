Senior Python Developer

– The Engineering department is responsible for the design, development and Go-To market of our software products. The main responsibility of a Developer is to implement formal specifications as written up for him/her. The developer will be responsible for unit testing of his/her code and making sure that the performance and robustness of the code is of a high quality.
Technical Skills & Experience
– Thorough knowledge of Python with the Django framework, with minimum 2 years experience.
– Java / C++ / Perl experience would be an advantage
– Basic knowledge of Unix/Linux OS AND Unix/Linux commands an advantage
– 5 years plus working experience in the software development area (with active participation in the Coding & Unit Testing cycle)
– Knowledge of software project lifecycle
– Experience in software development methodologies and implementation.
– Excellent written and verbal communication skills
– Solid understanding of the development process
– Self-motivated and proven ability to self-manage
Duties & Responsibilities
– To implement modifications to an existing web site, to allow web services calls using XML over HTTPS.
– Adhere to the company coding standards and follow the best practices for optimal productivity
– Be responsible for an assigned set of activities or issues
– Support activities: Post production scripts/code support
– Perform unit testing to ensure quality of the deliverables
– Adhere to the company’s configuration management system
– Coordinate own tasks to meet schedules
– Work cooperatively with the team
– Other duties as assigned
Minimum Qualifications