Software Engineer (front end web)

Our client is a fast-growing online fashion business based in South Africa. We’re obsessive about our high performance yet collaborative culture and are looking for leaders to join our team. We think big, move fast, take ownership and are used to winning. We’re lucky to be surrounded by colleagues who are experts in their field, working together to create a world class brand.

Our ideal candidates have a passion for technology, they are constantly exploring, learning and improving their skills. They know where to apply what they have learned and they share their knowledge freely. We embrace fit for purpose technology, meaning we have a diverse stack. Just like our culture, we obsess about building systems that are elegant, performant, reliable and scalable. Our teams are autonomous, collaborative units that share a business and engineering vision, but have the freedom to tweak and influence how they go about their mission.

We are looking for an Intermediate Software Engineer (Front End – Web) who is a self-starter and is comfortable taking ownership over assigned projects while working collaboratively in a team environment. The Software Engineer will need to work with colleagues at all levels of the organization and must be comfortable gathering and organising information that translates into usable requirements. We are a rapidly expanding company and we are interested in candidates who are innovative and driven to make a positive impact to the team.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Writes code and tests, push to production independently.

– Reviews code, providing valuable improvements for the team.

– Designs system-level code and delivers significant team-level projects.

– Creates and executes unit test plans.

– Develops detailed technical analysis and design specifications based on functional requirements.

– Investigates and resolves defects.

– Participates in functional and technical specification reviews.

– Participates in creating and executing integration level test plans.

– Monitor services and systems within our infrastructure.

– Works effectively across multiple teams to deliver large projects.

– Mentors more junior developers.

– Continuously improve the architecture methodologies and finds ways to improve code design, system performance, high scalability and security vulnerabilities.

– KEY REQUIREMENTS:

– 3-5+ years in development.

– Proven mastery of at least one OO programming language.

– Experience in a scripting language.

– In-depth knowledge of networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing.

– Understands how to build solutions at scale without increasing technical debt.

– In-depth understanding of coding best practices, system scalability, security and performance tuning.

– Thorough understanding and practice of Test Driven Development.

– Solid experience in Relational Database systems.

– Solid experience in Linux.

– Solid experience in Docker / Kubernetes advantageous.

– Solid experience in Issue Tracking systems (Jira advantageous).

– Solid experience to Version Control systems (Git advantageous).

– Experience with event driven architecture advantageous (PubSub).

– B.Sc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field is advantageous.

– Experience with e-commerce based applications is advantageous.

AREAS OF MASTERY

– Python

– PHP (Laravel)

– Node.js

– Vue.js

– MySQL

COMPETENCIES

– Strong problem solving and analytical skills.

– Strong drive for results.

– Be comfortable working within a team.

– Good communication skills.

– Build and maintain relationships.

