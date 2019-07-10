Tri-Continental to distribute Printronix in Africa

Printronix, a pioneer of line matrix technology, has recently signed a distribution agreement with Tri-Continental.

Under the agreement, Tri-Continental, one of the largest and most prominent IT distributors in the African market, will distribute Printronix and TallyGenicom line matrix printers as well as its desktop serial dot matrix models, the S809 and S828.

Through this partnership, Tri-Continental and Printronix will broaden their reseller base and strengthen their presence and market penetration in this important region.

Based in West London, Tri-Continental has expanded its operation to span 36 countries in Central, East and West Africa, and has been IBM’s strongest performing channel partner there for almost 30 years.

The company has a strong reputation for providing the right solutions for its customers and adding value to the supply chain. It has been working with global brands such as IBM, NetApp, Epson and Canon.

Joseph Musisi, Tri-Continental director and GM, says he is confident that the expanding range of reliable quality printers from Printronix is ideal for Africa’s many applications, its demanding environments and multiple vertical markets.

“Printronix is well known for its reliable quality printers,” he says. “The devices are globally recognised for their unrivalled performance in mission critical applications where downtime is not an option and cost effectiveness is a priority.

“Printronix is a trusted supplier with a long list of high profile global customers, many of whom have a presence in Africa. We can add new local customers to that list, as well as expand the usage of Printronix printers across all the countries where we are present,” explains Musisi.

Regional sales manager for sub-Sahara and South Africa at Printronix, Lareen Kohler, says: “Tri-Continental is firmly positioned as a leading Pan-African distributor of world-class technology products, and, as an additional partner in the region, it will help us expand our channel base and reach end customers in Africa that we are not currently engaged with.

“This is an important market for Printronix so Tri-Continental is an ideal choice to contribute to our business growth plans for the region.”

Rosemarie Zito, Printronix vice-president of EMEA sales and marketing, adds: “Printronix is looking forward to working with Tri-Continental. Its team has a great track record for building reseller channels throughout Africa, which will greatly support our solutions. Printronix is the OEM supplier of former IBM 6400 and 6500 line printers and, as such, we are partnering with Tri-Continental as it has such extensive knowledge of the corporate IBM customers in the region.

“We are sure that Tri-Continental will help us better serve them and upgrade legacy line and serial dot matrix printers. In addition, we believe Tri-Continental is complementary to our existing distribution channel in the region.”