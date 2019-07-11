Cradlepoint signs up Rectron to expand in southern Africa

Cradlepoint, which provides cloud-delivered LTE and 5G-ready wireless edge solutions, has signed a distribution agreement with Rectron.

The agreement will see Rectron provide Cradlepoint’s technology and services to resellers, system integrators, managed services providers (MSPs), e-tailers and retailers across southern Africa.

Cradlepoint plans to further develop its channel presence in the region, and the agreement with Rectron will enable both companies to bring the benefits of LTE and 5G-ready wireless technologies to SMEs, enterprises and the public sector.

Established in 1995, Rectron is headquartered in Johannesburg with regionally-located branches to serve all nine provinces of South Africa.

Each Rectron branch is a fully functioning sales, warehouse and service operation and is automatically an extension of Cradlepoint’s sales and technical teams. Rectron experts are available at each branch to ensure they can provide immediate assistance to resellers and customers.

“We are delighted to be working with such a well-respected distribution partner, with the experience and infrastructure we always look for,” comments Jason Wells, vice-president and GM: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Cradlepoint. “Rectron is ideally placed to help build our network of partners and service the growing base of customers in South Africa for LTE-based wireless edge solutions.”

Spencer Chen, MD of Rectron, comments: “South African ICT resellers are being continuously challenged to evolve through creative thinking and continuous development. Our partnership with Cradlepoint will add a market-leading product and service portfolio for our channel partners. Collectively, we have an extremely strong proposition to bring to our customer base.”