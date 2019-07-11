Develop SA, TVT Systems partner to meet IEC needs

When TVR Systems was awarded a contract to supply the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) with multifunctional devices in 2016, it partnered with Develop South Africa to provide it with multifunctional devices needed for numerous locations, nationally.

Since 2016, TVR has supplied Develop office automation equipment to over 200 permanent IEC offices in South Africa, including its head office, provincial management offices and print room.

Since then, TVR Systems has been awarded several opportunities to supply technology to the IEC.

TVR Systems managing member Shaun Enoch says in the lead up to this year’s election, TVR Systems also supplied the IEC with computers at its counting centres.

“In addition to supplying the equipment, we provided full IT support. During elections, we had technicians on standby in all provinces, as well as a permanent technician on site at the national Results Operations Centre (ROC).”

Enoch says winning the IEC contract was life-changing for him. “I had just left a permanent job to get my own company off the ground when I decided to bid for the IEC contract. It was the biggest contract in the country at the time and winning it took my business to a new – and unanticipated – level.”

With 15 years’ experience as a master technician in the office automation industry in South Africa and the United Kingdom under his belt, as well as excellent relationships with companies such as Develop SA as well as his own company’s BEE Level 1 status, Enoch was well positioned to take on the IEC business.

Develop SA general manager, Sudhir Daya, says Develop SA partners with about 30 dealers around the country, including SMEs like TVR Systems.

“Winning the IEC business was an amazing success story for TVR Systems. As a start-up business back in 2016, we were keen to assist where we could to encourage and progress small and medium businesses within the market. Develop SA supplies them with robust, reliable and technically advanced products, which helps them win repeat business with the IEC.”

TVR Systems supplies the IEC with various Develop SA models ranging from the 35 page per minute (ppm) to the 95ppm device, the latter deployed at the IEC’s main counting centre during the 2019 elections, where a technician oversaw in.

With the business growing from strength to strength, TVR Systems is looking to employ five additional technicians, as well as more admin staff. “We currently employ 11 people. The new intake of employees will take our staff complement to just over 20 people,” adds Enoch.