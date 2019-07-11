DiData announces new MEA executive team

Dimension Data has announced its newly-appointed executive leadership team.

This follows the announcement last week that Dimension Data’s parent NTT Group is forming NTT Ltd as a global group, while Dimension Data and its subsidiaries will represent the NTT brand within the Middle East and Africa.

The new executive team has been structured to execute on the company’s strategic agenda to enable growth and scalability, while retaining their focus as a leading systems integrator and managed services provider to the region.

Grant Bodley, CEO of Dimension Data MEA, states: “The recent NTT Ltd announcement presented an opportune time to introspect and ensure we are set up to best respond to the demands of the market and our clients. We are incredibly excited at the opportunity that lies ahead of us.

“With this announcement, I am also extremely pleased to advise that our founder Jeremy Ord remains in his role as executive chairman of this business and Moss Ngoasheng, previously non-executive chairman of Dimension Data South Africa, is now deputy independent, non-executive chairman.”

The group has also brought in outside leadership for a fresh perspective in the case of Dr Setumo Mohapi, managing executive of Internet Solutions.

The following people have been appointed from 1 July:

* CEO – Grant Bodley;

* Chief strategy and go to market executive – Saki Missaikos;

* Chief financial officer – Barry Curtin;

* Business development executive – Steven Nathan;

* Chief people and culture executive – Michaela Voller;

* Corporate services director – Zellah Fuphe;

* Chief marketing executive – Albi van Zyl;

* Dimension Data System Integration managing executive – Werner Kapp;

* Britehouse managing executive – Ed Gassner;

* Security managing executive – Tony Walt;

* Internet Solutions managing executive – Dr Setumo Mohapi; and

* Merchants managing executive – George Todd.