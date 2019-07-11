New managing executive for Internet Solutions

Dr Setumo Mohapi has been named as Internet Solutions managing executive, succeeding Saki Missaikos who has been appointed as chief strategy and go-to-market executive for Dimension Data.

Missaikos comments: “Setumo has deep knowledge and insight of both the ICT industry and the broader market in which we operate, as well as technology trends and client expectations. His experience, expertise and strong leadership skills will shape the next chapter of IS’ success story focused on delivering unparalleled connectedness and digitisation capability for South Africa and the wider continent, and ensure that the company continues on its growth path.”

Mohapi is no stranger to Internet Solutions – in 2004 he was a critical member of the new business ventures team that designed, built and launched one of IS’ most successful platforms, Voice. Most recently, Mohapi served as the Chief Executive Officer of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) for four years and prior to this was the CEO of Sentech. He has also held positions at Transtel, Neotel and Telkom.

“Internet Solutions is a place where people are passionate about what they do – whether developing new technologies, building the best competencies or servicing clients,” says Mohapi. “It’s a great pleasure to re-join IS after all these years. I’m excited about the future of this organisation – with the vast opportunities presented by changes in fundamental digital technologies and related user demands and expectations – we have the capability, brightest people and an incredible technology base that we are going to harness to defy the boundaries of creativity and possibility as we develop solutions for and with our clients.”

Mohapi holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and computer science, and a Master’s degree in electrical engineering – both from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. He also has a PhD in electrical engineering from Wits University.