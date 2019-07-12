Fujitsu named Gartner Magic Quadrant leader

Gartner has once again named Fujitsu a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Europe1. This is the seventh consecutive year that Fujitsu has been named a Leader.

Fujitsu’s approach to accelerating digital transformation is to co-create personalised, multi-cloud and hybrid solutions in collaboration with customers and its ecosystem of partners. As the maturity of cloud usage increases, Fujitsu enterprise customers that initially leveraged cloud to make themselves more competitive are now able to take the next step, and disrupt industry sectors.

In its report, published June 18, 2019, analyst firm Gartner states that future growth in data center managed services will come from “the increasing demand of customers wishing to reduce their own data center footprints while leveraging hyperscale cloud service providers and providers’ own economies of scale, extensive capabilities, and intelligent automation effects.” According to Gartner, “Leaders perform skillfully. They have a clear vision of the market’s direction and develop competencies to maintain their leadership. They shape the market, rather than follow it.”

As part of ‘Your Multi-Cloud’, the comprehensive Fujitsu Multi-Cloud and Hybrid IT portfolio enables customers to become highly-connected, intelligent and transformed. This is achieved through the simultaneous enhancement of infrastructure, applications and services. Fujitsu believes that its placement by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant validates its approach.

Fujitsu’s partnerships with top-tier cloud vendors have been enhanced significantly throughout the past year, ensuring that customers can choose a ‘right cloud for the right use case’ model. This provides customers with optimal choice and flexibility for digital transformation projects. Fujitsu’s expertise spans both legacy and state-of-the-art cloud services, giving confidence to customers as they transform mission-critical systems.

Among major customer wins announced recently by Fujitsu are a six-year, EUR 60-million contract which enables Lowell, the second largest credit management services company in Europe, to accelerate its growth strategy and to industrialise and standardise its IT operating model across six European countries. The fast-growing financial services firm is also strengthening its underlying systems ready to enter new markets and segments.

Fujitsu also won a significant new government outsourcing contract, enabling the Municipality of Groningen in the Netherlands to enjoy greater cost savings than originally planned. The contract- worth EUR 71,9-million over six years – is expected to deliver savings of EUR four million in comparison to current operational expenses for ICT services.

Mark Phillips, head of multi-cloud at Fujitsu EMEIA, comments: “Only approximately a quarter of European ICT is currently in the cloud – mostly comprising the applications and processes that you could argue were the low hanging fruits for digitalization.

“The next phase will be more challenging, as it impacts on organizations’ mission critical systems, and these carry far more risk and complexity. In preparation, we’ve invested a great deal of effort into ensuring that we have all the digital infrastructure components, the ecosystem of partners, and the unrivalled multi-cloud know-how that businesses need to succeed. Our approach is to work together with customers, combining leading technologies with our own expert capabilities, to co-create transformational solutions to real business challenges.”

Effectively managing multi-cloud environments remains the key to truly effective digital transformation, as confirmed by a recent Fujitsu study. Fujitsu’s Multi-Cloud and Service Orchestration aggregates disparate services, providing a single, seamless solution for managing multiple platforms, technologies, and suppliers to deliver enterprise-wide visibility of customers’ entire hybrid cloud estates.