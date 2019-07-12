Gartner lists IoT.nxt as notable vendor for IIoT

Gartner has listed South African IoT innovator IoT.nxt as a notable vendor for IIoT – mentioning it alongside the likes of Alibaba, ABB, Microsoft and Siemens – in its latest Magic Quadrant for IoT Platforms report.

“The IoT.nxt offering spans the range of required IIoT platform components for industrial enterprises,” Gartner states in the report.

However, IoT.nxt CEO, Nico Steyn, notes that according to the Magic Quadrant submission criteria the company had to have 150 000 endpoints, which it did not have at the time the research for the recent report was underway. ”

With a base station project for local telecoms giant Vodacom we now have in excess of 300 000 end points, well over the required mark. We are confident that IoT.nxt will be included in the Magic Quadrant reports released in months ahead.”

Steyn adds that it is an honour to be mentioned alongside the big names like Microsoft, AWS and Siemens and really confirms that the company is creating excellence. “It is also a great reminder of the speed IoT.nxt is moving at.”

The report notes that, by 2023, 30% of industrial enterprises will have full, on-premises deployments of IIoT platforms, up from 15% in 2019.

Gartner first recognised IoT.nxt in 2016 when it was listed as one of the South African Inspired Innovators.

Gartner defines the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform market as a set of integrated software capabilities to improve asset management decision making and operational visibility and control for plants, infrastructure and equipment within asset-intensive industries and environments.