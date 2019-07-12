Pentaho 8.3 facilitates DataOps across edge-to-multicloud environments

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced Pentaho 8.3, the latest version of the company’s data integration and analytics platform software.

Pentaho 8.3 introduces a series of features designed to support DataOps, a collaborative data management practice that helps customers realize the full potential of their data.

The latest version delivers improved data agility from customers’ edge-to-multicloud environments while facilitating privacy, security and overall data governance.

“DataOps is about having the right data, in the right place, at the right time and the new features in Pentaho 8.3 ensure just that,” says John Magee, vice-president: portfolio marketing at Hitachi Vantara. “Not only do we want to ensure that data is stored at the lowest cost at the right service level, but that data is searchable, accessible and properly governed so actionable insights can be generated and the full economic value of the data is captured.”

Pentaho 8.3 introduces several enhancements that help organizations modernize their data management practices – all of which support data operations initiatives and remove the friction between data and insight. The new enhancements include:

* Improved drag and drop data pipeline capabilities to access and blend data that’s difficult to access.

* Data visibility for improved governance.

* Expanded multicloud support.

According to Stewart Bond, research director: data integration and integrity software, and Chandana Gopal, research director: business analytics solutions from IDC: “A vast majority of data that is generated today is lost. In fact, only about 2.5% of all data is actually analyzed. The biggest challenge to unlocking the potential that is hidden within data is that it is complicated, siloed and distributed. To be effective, decision makers need to have access to the right data at the right time and with context.”