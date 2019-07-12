Python dev Cape Town

Python Developer – Cape Town

A dynamic IT development house in Cape Town is looking for a Python Developer to join their successful team.

You will have the opportunity to

Work with the latest tech stack

Flexible working hours

Take a key part in deciding the product road map

As a Python Developer, you will be vital to the architecture, design and development of the backend systems. In charge of working with the data that connects both the product and sever with the end user. The Python Developer will need to be adaptable when coding and have the ability to debug and implement code fixes to improve the back end performance.

Requirements:

2 years+ Python experience.

Django experience.

An understanding of the full development cycle.

Able to work to project deadlines.

What you will get:

Competitive salary

Pension fund and Medical aid

20 day’s holiday

Office perks to be discussed

If you would be interested in this position, please send me your application or mail me @ (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position