Redstor launches mobile data management app

Redstor has launched a new app, giving customers instant, secure access to their data from their mobile devices.

It is the latest initiative by the company that is disrupting the world of data management with pioneering technology developed in South Africa.

Redstor offers rich visibility of an entire data estate, wherever it is stored – while strong encryption takes care of security.

With Redstor Mobile for Android and iOS, customers can:

* Connect and manage multiple accounts on a single device;

* Browse, download and share files;

* Monitor usage trends; and

* View history and status of backup tasks.

Developed in response to customer demand, the new app is just the latest automated feature in Redstor’s unique cloud data management solution.

By continually replacing repetitive tasks, removing complexity and managing data wherever it is stored, Redstor is making operations significantly easier for IT staff.

Thomas Campbell, technical services director at Redstor, says: “This new mobile app provides users with data management and access to data wherever they are. It is free to download, available to all Redstor cloud customers and is already attracting great interest.”

As part of a long-term strategy to treble revenue by 2020, Redstor is offering improved ways of tackling compliance, data growth, recovery from ransomware attacks, flexible cloud integration and reducing investment in primary storage.

Redstor also enables organisations to simplify deployment and billing, improve security and obtain borderless visibility of their entire data estate.