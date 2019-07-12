Spotify Lite extends the app’s reach

Spotify Lite is a small, fast, and simplified version of the music experience that works much like the main Spotify app. Users can still search and play songs and artists, save them, share with others, discover new music, and enjoy playlists – but a few extra features extend its use to older devices and operating systems.

“Spotify Lite was built from the ground up based on user feedback from around the world, allowing millions more to enjoy the world’s best music experience — especially in areas with limited bandwidth and phone storage,” says Kalle Persson, senior product manager at Spotify.

“Lite can be downloaded separately, both for Free and Spotify Premium users, and used either alongside or independently from the main Spotify app on all Android phones running version 4.3 or higher.”

With Spotify Lite, users can easily control data and storage. It’s only 10Mb, so it’s quick to install and load while offering the same listening experience.

Spotify Lite also comes with the ability to set a data limit and get a notification when it’s reached. It also allows users to control their cache, and clear it with a single tap.

Spotify Lite is now available in 36 markets across Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa on Google Play.