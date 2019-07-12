Top start-ups compete for R10m funding

Andza, a competition which aims to develop South Africa’s top entrepreneurs and fast-track them to success, will be open for entries until 19 July 2019.

Andza offers South Africa’s top start-ups the chance to be considered for R10 million in investment funding and acceleration. The winner will also receive a cash prize of R250 000 while each of the two runners-up will receive R125 000.

The SA Innovation Summit is hosting Andza in collaboration with the SA SME Fund.

Andza – a a XiTsonga word meaning to grow and multiply in great numbers – will focus on seed, venture and growth stage businesses.

Following a country-wide search for the country’s most innovative and talented entrepreneurs, the search will be narrowed to the 10 best start-ups who will pitch their businesses in front of a panel of industry leaders at the 2019 SA Innovation Summit in Cape Town from 11-13 September.

The top start-ups will be considered for acceleration to the value of up to R10-million through the SA SME Fund’s partners, which include Knife Capital, 4Di Capital and Savant Capital. In order to be eligible for acceleration, participants will need to meet the requirements of the specific accelerator.

Startups can enter by visiting https://innovationsummit.co.za/andza-competition/