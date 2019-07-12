UX Designer Cape Town

UX Designer – Cape Town – R55,000

I am happy to present to you the hottest UX designer role in Cape Town for 2019. This is your chance to get that big name on your CV and build up your career to new heights. You will have the chance to work with the best in the business and learn and develop your skills.

Skills required:

Adobe suite, photoshop, illustrator, adobe XD

HTML, CSS, Javascript

Full portfolio supporting you CV and tech stack

Academis certification or degree in IT industry/ multimedia design.

At your new job you will benefit from state of the art offices with on site gym, bar, restaurant and games room. If that is not enough, don’t forget you also get free medical aid for you and your dependants, very good pension fund and provident for when you are the dependant and it is you children’s turn to provide.

