Winforms Developer – Southern Suburbs

C# Winform Developer – Southern Suburbs

Prefer a small team, based in the southern suburbs of Cape Town? If you have 4+ year’s worth of C# experience and are clued up in Winforms, here’s a great opportunity for you.

You’ll be working alongside 5 skilled developers, developing core systems for a retail company who are busy developing a mobile application and plan to migrate their Winforms systems over time to newer, more cutting edge technologies.

Perks:

No micromanagement

Freedom to be creative with tech, no strict structures

Small team, supportive environment

Minimal disruptions in the “dev room”

Medical aid + RA

Great coffee

Requirements

4+ year’s hands on development experience

Must be able to manage own time and work independently

Knowledge of C#, Entity Framework, MySQL, SQL, Crystal reports is essential

Beneficial skills include JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Angular

Company culture is very important to this client in order to keep their team dynamic and functioning well. Finding people who will fit into the team and become part of the “family” is essential and I’m looking for people who want to make a “long term” move.

They also believe honestly is the best policy and as part of the process require candidates to undergo a standard polygraph assessment as a final stage.

For a confidential chat, send over your CV to me on (email address)

