APPSolve launches new app for SMEs

APPSolve has recently launched its internal management app, APPTime, aimed at eradicating challenges in businesses such as revenue leakage, project management inconsistencies, missing timesheets, outstanding quotes, incorrect invoicing, missing expenses, lack of control and dissatisfied customers.

Development on the APPTime software application started almost from the inception of APPSolve 17 years ago, and has since evolved as the business has grown to cater for some significant business challenges that they believe are not unique in the South African market. The product is available on a subscription basis.

“Although it is important to have effective systems in place, they can prove to be costly in a small business where every cent counts,” explains Maureen Grosvenor, head of custom applications at APPSolve. “We have learnt some tough lessons over the years and have spent time and money on innovative solutions.

“We are hoping we can elevate some of the cost pressures by providing a cost-effective scalable business management system for SME’s that can easily grow as your business does.

“In addition to this, we also offer an efficient team of data capturers and help desk support staff that can help you and your team with all your administrative tasks. So it’s a full end-to-end business management service.”

Key features of APPTime include:

* Cloud-based, built to include field service environment and low bandwidth

* Mobile and desktop app versions for Android and iPhone

* Manage suppliers, customers, employees, contractors and applicants including cost to company and payroll

* Manage internal and external resource CVs and skills matrix

* Manage leads and opportunities

* Manage customer and supplier contracts and multiple projects and resource allocation

* Manage billing types and schedules for example fixed, time and materials, variables, milestone-based

* The ability to capture time per project with multiple entries per day

* The ability to capture employee and project expenses

* The ability to on-bill expenses to customer and integrate It with the invoicing

* Option to generate invoices per customer and project

* The ability to book and approve employee and contractor leave applications

* Message board with configurable messages

* Document upload and attachment feature (employee, contracts and expense documents)

* Notification email when time sheets are overdue

* Distance travelled logged per day

* SARS log book extract

* Export data to Excel

* Reporting per resource, project or team

* Visual representation of time captured and days not captured

* Generate PDF reports

* Integration to financial systems

* Integration to project management tools

* Integration to Telegram and Email for notifications and approvals

* Company and project profit and loss.