Business Analyst

Jul 15, 2019

We have an urgent requirement for a Senior BA to conduct a piece of analysis for a critical project, based on our client’s site.

The core requirement is to conduct a systematic gap and opportunity analysis for integration with our client’s value chain, thereafter build the skeleton of the business cases that will be presented as future projects.

Requirements

  • Solid track record in Business Analysis
  • Business Analysis qualification
  • Experience on financial and IT projects
  • Available to start asap

