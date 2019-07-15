Fujitsu consigns passwords to history with new PalmSecure biometrics

Fujitsu has launched a new, extended range of PalmSecure-based biometric security solutions that consigns passwords to history by making biometric ID easy to use across a wide variety of day-to-day applications.

Available immediately to customers in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa, the expanded Fujitsu PalmSecure offering comprises four main elements: Fujitsu Biometric Authentication PalmSecure ID Engine; ID GateKeeper; ID LifePass; and ID Login V2 for access to client computing, physical access to buildings or data centres and to all kinds of applications via a simple and comprehensive application programming interface (API).

The new offering enables customers to benefit from a very broad range of password-free biometric authentication applications.

PalmSecure enables organisations to step up to the highest level of biometric security, while increasing convenience for users and avoiding costly service desk interactions to reset forgotten passwords. Powerful integration capabilities allow customers to build ultra-secure biometric control into solutions for physical access to buildings and devices, as well as logical access to specific applications and services.

Providing all ingredients for easy, convenient, and quick-to-create biometric authentication solutions, the comprehensive and highly-scalable Fujitsu PalmSecure offering brings the security of biometric access within reach of virtually any application.

Based on a new central matching server, it enhances security by eliminating the need for multiple user enrollment across different locations, devices, applications or services. Ease of integration with all kinds of applications and equipment is facilitated using a comprehensive API, extending biometric ID to use cases from data centre entry to user credentials for industrial machinery, to single sign-on (SSO) for all kinds of applications.

Systems security has become a challenge with attacks on all fronts – not just from outsiders but also through insider manipulation – making the implementation of technological safeguards and categorised access vital.

Biometrics is gaining recognition as a reliable, highly-accurate and efficient method of confirming an individual’s identity, as organizations search for more secure and simpler-to-use authentication methods for data access, physical access and general security. Fujitsu’s research on various biometric ID solutions, such as iris and facial recognition, fingerprints, voice and signatures show that even these solutions are vulnerable to counterfeit and theft and that some, especially fingerprints, are potentially unhygienic.

The contactless PalmSecure authentication system uses biometric technology developed based on Fujitsu’s more than two decades of image recognition experience and incorporates technology from BioSec Group to authenticate users based on the unique pattern of their palm veins. Vein patterns are unique to individuals and contain detailed characteristics, allowing a template to be formed for each user.

PalmSecure’s advanced authentication algorithm produces an extremely-high level of accuracy and application versatility. A false acceptance rate below 0,00001% (one in 10-million) and false rejection rate of 0,01% (one in 10 000) make PalmSecure one of the most accurate biometric authentication system currently available on the market. The contactless reader is hygienic and non-invasive, and leads to very high levels of user acceptance.

Oliver Reyers, head of biometrics at Fujitsu in EMEIA, says: “Biometric ID and palm vein technology in particular are lifting IT security to a higher level. There’s no need to remember – or regularly change – complex passwords, and this makes it so much more convenient for users to access secure assets and applications.

“Fujitsu has applied the principle of simplicity to solution development and deployment. This has resulted in an expanded portfolio of biometric security solutions, which make it easier for organizations to implement biometric identification. Fujitsu’s PalmSecure biometric recognition algorithm delivers ultra-low false acceptance rates, while central enrollment processes ensure that users can’t bypass security simply by creating multiple IDs.”

Péter Györgydeák, CEO of Biosec, says: “Until now, biometric technologies have been the unsung hero for enterprises, despite their high levels of user acceptance, and the fact that it’s almost impossible to ‘lose’ your biometric ID – which means a dramatic reduction in helpdesk calls for password resets. By teaming up with Fujitsu, we have a joint opportunity to help biometrics reach their full potential in the workplace. The new expanded PalmSecure portfolio puts biometric ID within reach of just about any use case, and makes great financial sense for any organization that’s serious about security.”