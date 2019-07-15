Infinidat collaborates with Thales

Multi-petabyte data storage solution provider Infinidat, has announced a new integration between its InfiniBox storage system and the Thales SafeNet KeySecure platform.

This integration leverages the OASIS Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) standard and enables petabyte-scale customers to improve operational efficiency by automating key management and reducing the risk of losing keys.

Security teams use SafeNet KeySecure to manage and store encryption keys. This powerful platform provides a security tool to assess and respond to threats and an auditing capability to demonstrate compliance with government mandates or internal data protection policies. A centralised logging system tracks all changes and alerts security administrators to any key modifications or potential breaches.

Infinidat’s multi-petabyte data storage platform already includes security features such as self-encrypting media leveraging AES-256 encryption, which recently passed NIST CMVP validation. The integration of InfiniBox with SafeNet KeySecure simplifies the deployment of self-encrypting media with InfiniBox throughout the array lifecycle.

“The integration of encryption capabilities from Infinidat’s multi-petabyte data storage platform with the management capabilities of the SafeNet KeySecure platform allows our joint clients to have unprecedented flexibility, ease of use, and compliance when securing their most important business asset – their data,” says Todd Moore, vice-president of encryption products for Thales’ cloud protection and licensing business.

“Private sector and government clients around the world trust us for their most sensitive data,” says Izhar Sharon, president of Infinidat. “With the SafeNet KeySecure integration, we’re further improving encryption and compliance capabilities within our platform. Customers will benefit from additional peace of mind that they can optimise their storage needs — at petabyte scale — without sacrificing data security, performance or price.”

Infinidat has also announced that its cryptographic module for the InfiniBox and InfiniGuard has been granted Federal Information Processing Standards Publications (FIPS) 140-2 validation.

This critical validation is gaining worldwide recognition as an important benchmark for encryption products of all kinds. With data breaches top-of-mind as malicious hackers continue their assaults, Infinidat is committed to the highest levels of protection for all data across the IT stack. The company will continue to earn all necessary validations – such as FIPS – and meets all compliance requirements to ensure the safety and security of customer data is never weakened or compromised.