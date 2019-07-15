Murex Business Analyst

Position Purpose:Manages the applications that integrate across business areas. Responsible for the systematic and methodical investigation, analysis and documentation of all or part of a business area in terms of business functions and processes, and the information they use across applications. Identifies and examines business needs and determines timely and effective solutions to business functions and processes.Acts as a bridge between the business and the IT development teams. Evaluates and documents the underlying business architecture and conducts feasibility studies, business cases, risk assessments, writes proposals, and creates functional requirements for new applications and major changes to existing applications made possible by information and communication technology. Comprehensive documentation of Test Plans and coordination of testing effort. Document implementation plan and ensure successful implementation. Conduct post implementation review.Experience & Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma and/or Certification with 8 to 10 years related experience.

Role/Responsibilities:

Strong Murex version 3 experience in Back Office (Confirmations, Payments, Workflow, Collateral)

Strong Murex version 3 experience in MxML workflows configuration – DataDictionary (XML, XSLT, XLSTREE)

OSP Configuration and OSP rights,GOM module – STP rights, Portfolio rights

Experience in Datamart and Reporting solutions andwith MLC configuration and LRB reporting

Operationalise – go live with configuration

Sound knowledge of all aspects of the business applications

Manage technical aspects of all interfaces

Implement and test ongoing enhancements to systems due to changes in business needs

Compilation of business specifications

System testing and signoff

User training, including adequate training is provided on handover post take-on

Liaison with users, IT technical staff and application software vendor

Minimum 2 years’ experience working with Murex (Version 3)

Knowledge of Murex version 3 accounting will be advantageous

Understanding of financial markets, credit and operational risk

Understanding of UNIX, SQL, LINUX systems, etc.

Knowledge and Skills:

Business Analysis

Business Requirements Definition

IT Data Analysis

Reporting and Administration

Quality, compliance and risk management

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

