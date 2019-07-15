Security Engineer

Position Purpose:The Security Engineer serves as a technical professional within the organization. As such, the Security Engineer does difficult technical tasks. The organization will depend on this person’s implementation experience. The Security Engineer is responsible for self-sufficiency.Qualifications:

Security related certifications – CISSP, CCSP

IT related B degree

Additional Requirements:

Professional Registration / Membership

Information Security Forums

ISACA

ISC2

Experience:

IT security experience (5-6 years)

IT experience in retail environment would be advantageous

Job objectives:To implement the security policies and to ensure compliance on WEB Application Firewalls, Network Security Group (NSG’s) and Identity Access Management (IAM) within various Cloud Solutions

Assist IT security management (ISM) with the development and maintenance of security policies, procedures and technical standards

Implementation of security policies and procedures

Implementation of technical standards

Implementation of ISMS framework

Implementation of PCI-DSS standards

Implementation of POPI standard

To remediate security incidents and associated event handling

Monitor the network software and computing assets for proper security procedures and signs of compromise

SIEM – Incident and problem management

Remediation activities

To ensure that security operational tasks are performed

Firewalls

Web Application Firewalls

SIEM

NSG’s

IAM

Vulnerability Scans

Anti-virus procedures

Patch management

Web content management

E-mail content management

To participate in company security projects

Assist teams with security requirements

To perform security awareness training

To communicate security topics to all relevant users

Knowledge:

Cisco/Fortinet/NetScaler security appliances would be advantageous

Knowledge of networking would be advantageous

Skills:Essential:

A detailed understanding of information security concepts

Project management skills

Competencies:

Deciding and initiating action

Relating and networking

Planning and organizing

Following instructions and procedures

Applying expertise and technology

Analysing

Learning and researching

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

