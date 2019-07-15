Position Purpose:The Security Engineer serves as a technical professional within the organization. As such, the Security Engineer does difficult technical tasks. The organization will depend on this person’s implementation experience. The Security Engineer is responsible for self-sufficiency.Qualifications:
- Security related certifications – CISSP, CCSP
- IT related B degree
Additional Requirements:
- Professional Registration / Membership
- Information Security Forums
- ISACA
- ISC2
Experience:
- IT security experience (5-6 years)
- IT experience in retail environment would be advantageous
Job objectives:To implement the security policies and to ensure compliance on WEB Application Firewalls, Network Security Group (NSG’s) and Identity Access Management (IAM) within various Cloud Solutions
- Assist IT security management (ISM) with the development and maintenance of security policies, procedures and technical standards
- Implementation of security policies and procedures
- Implementation of technical standards
- Implementation of ISMS framework
- Implementation of PCI-DSS standards
- Implementation of POPI standard