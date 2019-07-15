Security Engineer

Position Purpose:The Security Engineer serves as a technical professional within the organization. As such, the Security Engineer does difficult technical tasks. The organization will depend on this person’s implementation experience. The Security Engineer is responsible for self-sufficiency.Qualifications:

Security related certifications – CISSP, CCSP

IT related B degree

Additional Requirements:

Professional Registration / Membership

Information Security Forums

ISACA

ISC2

Experience:

IT security experience (5-6 years)

IT experience in retail environment would be advantageous

Job objectives:To implement the security policies and to ensure compliance on WEB Application Firewalls, Network Security Group (NSG’s) and Identity Access Management (IAM) within various Cloud Solutions

Assist IT security management (ISM) with the development and maintenance of security policies, procedures and technical standards

Implementation of security policies and procedures

Implementation of technical standards

Implementation of ISMS framework

Implementation of PCI-DSS standards

Implementation of POPI standard

