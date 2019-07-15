Security Engineer

Jul 15, 2019

Position Purpose:The Security Engineer serves as a technical professional within the organization. As such, the Security Engineer does difficult technical tasks. The organization will depend on this person’s implementation experience. The Security Engineer is responsible for self-sufficiency.Qualifications:

  • Security related certifications – CISSP, CCSP
  • IT related B degree

Additional Requirements:

  • Professional Registration / Membership
  • Information Security Forums
  • ISACA
  • ISC2

Experience:

  • IT security experience (5-6 years)
  • IT experience in retail environment would be advantageous

Job objectives:To implement the security policies and to ensure compliance on WEB Application Firewalls, Network Security Group (NSG’s) and Identity Access Management (IAM) within various Cloud Solutions

  • Assist IT security management (ISM) with the development and maintenance of security policies, procedures and technical standards
  • Implementation of security policies and procedures
  • Implementation of technical standards
  • Implementation of ISMS framework
  • Implementation of PCI-DSS standards
  • Implementation of POPI standard

Learn more/Apply for this position