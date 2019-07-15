Think Career becomes a Microsoft Authorised Education Partner

Think Career has become a Microsoft Authorised Education Partner (AEP).

To earn a Microsoft AEP authorization, partners must complete a test to prove their level of academic licensing and market expertise.

The AEP program is designed to train participating resellers on Microsoft’s Academic licensing, authorize them to purchase and resell Microsoft Academic licenses, and demonstrate to potential customers that they are approved and knowledgeable academic partners.

Think Career is a level two BEE contributor that connects employers with current and future talent to improve business operational efficiencies and performance.

“The Microsoft AEP authorisation shows our commitment and passion in the academic IT marketplace and demonstrates our knowledge of Microsoft and its academic products,” says Khani Mhlongo, founder and MD of Think Career. “We hope to accelerate our academic customers’ successes by serving as technology advisors for their IT requirements.”

“By becoming AEPs, partners show themselves to be committed and trained in providing discounted Microsoft academic products to the education market,” says Anthony Salcito, vice-president of Education for Microsoft’s worldwide public sector. “This authorisation, along with our other education partner initiatives, gives our partners recognition of their areas of expertise and our academic customers the confidence that they are buying from academic IT specialists.”

The Microsoft AEP Program is designed to authorize and equip organisations that deliver academic products and services through the Microsoft platform with training, resources and support.