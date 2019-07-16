AIX Systems Engineer (Senior)

Large company that is making leaps in their field, and currently running multiple digital projects, is looking for a Senior AIX Systems Engineer to join their team. You will be responsible for assisting the Team Lead with rolling out the new AIX systems, as well as maintaining, upgrading, replacing, and improving the long-term performance of the existing systems.

For this role, the minimum requirements are:

* Grade 12

* Industry Certification: AIX System Administration

* Industry Certification: PowerHA (HACMP)

* Industry Certification: AIX Security, Network Administration, and Performance (desirable)

Experience, knowledge and skills needed (but not limited to):

* 5-10 years extensive experience with AIX

* 5-10 years extensive experience with core AIX roles and features

* 5-10 years extensive experience with printer queues

* 5-10 years proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting

* 5-10 years’ experience with PowerHA

* 3-5 years’ experience in documenting environment and processes

* 5-10 years understanding of AIX Server fundamentals and concepts

* 5-10 years understanding of Volume groups, Logical volumes, mirror pools and RAID levels

* 5-10 years understanding of remote file synchronization

* 5-10 years understanding of VIOS technologies and features

* 5-10 years understanding of network and storage principles

* 3-5 years IBM hardware knowledge

* 3-5 years HMC knowledge

* 5-10 years strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS protocols, firewall, load-balancing technologies and firewalls.

* 3-5 years virtual environments such as PowerKVM and PowerVM

* 5-10 years Power Server architecture design and implementation

* 5-10 years Scripting experience, specifically with bash or Korn Shell to automate existing and workloads and routine system admin tasks.

If you feel that you are ready to take your career to the next level, and want to be part of a team making leaps and bounds in their field

