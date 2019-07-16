Board changes at EOH Holdings

EOH Holdings has announced a number of changes to its board.

Non-executive director Pumeza Bam has resigned from the EOH Holdings board and various other EOH subsidiary boards and trusts with effect from 12 July 2019.

Bam served EOH as an executive director for sevent years and most recently as a non-executive director for the past two years.

Executive director and CEO of EOH subsidiary Nextec, Zunaid Mayet, has resigned as the CEO of Nextec and from the EOH Holdings board and various other EOH subsidiary boards with effect from 12 July 2019.

Mayet has been at EOH for 10 years and a member of the board for the last two years. He has been involved in driving the new strategy which included the creation of Nextec and setting the wheels in motion for an enhanced governance process.

In order to ensure a smooth transition, Zunaid will assist with the handover of Nextec until 31 October 2019. He thereafter intends embarking on a new entrepreneurial venture.

Executive director and CEO of EOH’s ICT business, Rob Godlonton, has resigned from his role as CEO of the ICT business and various EOH subsidiary boards with effect from 12 July 2019.

Godlonton has been at EOH for over 11 years and has been leading the EOH ICT business in South Africa with energy and dedication.

In order to ensure a smooth transition, Rob will assist with the handover of the ICT business until 31 October 2019.

EOH Group CEO Stephen van Coller and group financial director Megan Pydigadu will assume a caretaking leadership role for the ICT and Nextec business units on an interim basis.