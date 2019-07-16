Dell EMC VxRail HCI simplifies cloud adoption

Authorised distributor Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has announced the immediate availability of Dell EMC VxRail HCI appliance to its South African channel partners, supporting organisations’ digital transformation objectives.

The announcement also emphasises Dell EMC’s ongoing commitment to integrating its product portfolio with VMWare, ultimately enhancing the automation of today’s modern datacentre and hybrid cloud environments.

Today applications and data are increasingly distributed across edge locations, core data centres, and multi-cloud environments; Dell EMC through its collaboration with VMware is offering the VxRail HCI appliance as a feasible solution to organisations disconnected environments.

“Dell EMC’s VxRail HCI appliance offers a simple and powerful means for reseller customers to modernise and scale their VMware environments to support a multi-cloud operating model,” comments Jaco Erasmus, Enterprise Manager: Dell EMC at DCC.

“Dell EMC is also simplifying cloud adoption through the VMware Cloud Foundation on VxRail – an integrated cloud platform that automates deployment and simplifies multi cloud operations.”

Dell EMC VxRail features include:

* Simpler networking deployments with the first HCI appliances to integrate fully automated network awareness and configuration during set up, cluster expansion, and day-to-day management with Dell EMC SmartFabric Services that forms parts of Dell EMC Networking OS10 Enterprise Edition network operating system. SmartFabric automates up to 98% of the network configuration steps for VxRail hyper-converged environments through integration with VxRail Manager and VMware vSphere. SmartFabric Services also enable customers to quickly deploy and automate datacentre networking fabrics while being fully interoperable with existing infrastructure.

* More automation for the entire VMware cloud stack, along with networking, to quickly deploy and manage hybrid cloud environments with VxRail clusters. VxRail offers an integrated cloud platform that delivers an even simpler path to the VMware SDDC and multi-cloud strategy that is future-proofed for next generation VMware Cloud technologies. It allows extensibility to public cloud providers, such as VMware Cloud on AWS, and hybrid cloud container services such as Pivotal.

* Transparent systems management with all VxRail tasks available to be managed directly from the familiar VMware vCenter Server console, making it even easier to move to and manage VxRail from the primary management platform for VMware environments.

* Greater flexibility by supporting a two-node VxRail cluster, instead of the previously required three. This makes VxRail more accessible at the edge for larger organisations, such as retailers with limited requirements at remote locations. Additionally, new, flexible vSAN licensing further enables customers to choose their desired level of HCI software functionality and investment.

* Tighter integration with next-generation VMware Cloud technology with VxRail now available on the latest vSAN release (version 6.7U1), support for VMware Validated Design for SDDC 4.3 and planned Project Dimension integration for datacentre, edge, and hybrid-cloud use cases. Project Dimension will combine VMware’s compute, storage and networking solutions with VxRail, managed as a Service by VMware. Additionally, customers can now also use VxRail with VMware Site Recovery for push-button failover to VMware Cloud on AWS for disaster recovery.